(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. have agreed to testify on Nov. 17 before a Senate panel looking into restrictions their companies put an on article about the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Judiciary Committee on Thursday authorized subpoenas for both Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Twitter’s chief, Jack Dorsey. The committee announced on Friday evening that they would appear voluntarily.

Republicans have been increasing pressure on the companies and other technology giants over allegations that they are biased against conservatives.

The executives, who have been called to Washington before to explain their content policies, are also to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28, along with Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai, to discuss their protection from legal liability for user content under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Conservatives claim the law enables the companies to silence their views and content.

