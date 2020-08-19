10h ago
Facebook Wins Preliminary Approval for Biometric Privacy Accord
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. won preliminary approval from a judge for a $650 million settlement to resolve claims by users that the company illegally gathered biometric data through a photo-tagging tool.
U.S. District Judge James Donato gave initial approval to the accord Wednesday, after Facebook had sweetened the compensation by $100 million in July.
A final approval hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.
