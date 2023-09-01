(Bloomberg) -- California is coming to market next week with its largest municipal-debt offering of the year, $2.6 billion of tax-exempt general obligation bonds that are expected to draw strong demand from investors during a period of lower-than-expected issuance.

The sale includes $1 billion of new debt to fund a variety of voter-approved capital projects including school construction, improvements to clean water access and high-speed rail. The Golden State will also sell $1.6 billion of refunding bonds to cut its borrowing costs, according to bond documents.

Retail investors will begin placing orders on Wednesday ahead of pricing Thursday. The bonds will be underwritten by Citigroup Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, and they are rated Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service, AA- by S&P Global Ratings, and AA by Fitch Ratings.

“We expect investor demand to be strong for the deal,” said Dora Lee, director of research at Belle Haven Investments. “New issue supply has been so low that it’ll be a welcome drink of water for the parched investor community,”

The sale comes as a downturn in California’s historically cyclical economy is once again casting a shadow over its most recent budgetary outlook.

After experiencing combined budget surpluses of well over $100 billion during the past two fiscal years, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a budget in June that closed a nearly $32 billion shortfall. The sudden u-turn from surplus to deficit epitomizes the state’s volatile tax-revenue structure, which depends largely on personal income taxes from the highest earning Californians. Nearly half of California’s income tax collections come from residents in the top tax bracket.

Tax Deadline

The state’s outlook is further complicated by a six-month extension on its income tax filing deadline that was granted to those who were affected by severe winter storms this year. A complete accounting of California’s revenue collections will not likely be available until October due to the delays.

However, the state’s Budgetary Stabilization Fund gives it ample flexibility if collections fall short, S&P Global Analysts led by Oscar Padilla wrote in a rating report Aug. 24. California has a total of $37.8 billion in total budgetary reserves, according to bond documents.

“California’s has more than enough internal liquidity to manage the delay in those revenues given the state’s improved fiscal profile driven in part by greater fiscal and budgetary discipline. At this point, we don’t view the deficit as something problematic, ” said Ty Schoback, a senior municipal research analyst for Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

The slow down in issuance of state and local debt may bolster muni returns as investors react to the Federal Reserve’s signals that it will keep interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation. Long-term municipal bond issuance finished August at $236.8 billion, down 11.4% from the same period in 2022. The total number of deals sold is down 17.4% from 2022.

Price Cheaper

“It’s a great time to get into munis because you actually get paid for being in fixed income assets, which isn’t necessarily something we could have said a couple years ago,” said Jennifer Johnston, director of research for Franklin Templeton Fixed Income’s municipal-bond team.

Johnston said supply is expected to pick up after Labor Day.

Kyle Gerberding, Director of Trading at Asset Preservation Advisors, said he expects that the deal will have to price cheaper than where bonds have been trading in the secondary market.

“The benchmark 10-year California GO, with a 5% coupon, is currently changing hands in the secondary market close to flat to the AAA scale, or at a spread of 0-5bps. While it has traded as wide as roughly +20 to AAA MMD and as tight as 10bps through the scale (lower in yield than AAA benchmarks), we expect this deal, during the early September period, to see pricing closer to those wides, but should expect to see it tighten upon break,” said Gerberding.

(Corrects typo in quote in the last paragraph to say benchmark 10-year.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.