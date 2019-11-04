(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every weekday morning.

Silicon Valley’s toughest European regulator will flex her muscles in a keynote speech at the region’s techfest in Lisbon this week as she prepares to take on a broader role as the EU’s technology czar and enforcer. While in the Portuguese capital, Margrethe Vestager is set to focus on where to target her beefed-up powers next — including new regulations if her antitrust decisions don’t hit hard enough. Also speaking at the Web Summit will be executives from the outfits she’s already investigating, including Facebook’s Libra, which will seek to defend itself from intense criticism as it promotes the virtual currency it says one day could rival the dollar.

What’s Happening

Lagarde’s Opening | The Christine Lagarde-era at the European Central Bank is underway, and the new president gets her first chance publicly to frame her outlook for the economy and monetary policy when she speaks in Berlin tonight. At a time when policymakers at the ECB are split over dwindling stimulus tools and the economy is flirting with recession, she may use the opportunity to tell governments, including Germany’s, to do more to boost demand.

Romania’s Orban | Romania’s new government is facing a tight confirmation vote in parliament before it can take over from the administration that was ousted last month. Lawmakers are gathering Monday to decide whether to approve the team assembled by liberal Ludovic Orban. Here’s more on the knife-edge ballot.

Spanish Deadlock | Spain will probably fail to break the political deadlock in next Sunday’s election, with polls predicting another hung parliament. Ahead of a TV debate among rivals tonight, a survey published in El Pais suggests the biggest beneficiaries of Spain’s fourth election in four years are set to be the right-wing parties.

AKK’s Challenges | Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has stumbled as head of Germany’s governing party and is facing renewed questions about her leadership after a historic state-election defeat in October. As a new poll opens the door to a fresh leadership challenge, here’s a look at the CDU jockeying to succeed Angela Merkel.

Polarized Populists | To suggest that Britain’s increasingly tight election campaign will be the most vitriolic in living memory is an understatement, as parties dig in over if, when and how to leave the EU. But the danger is that the radicalization of the country’s political system also looks entrenched, Jess Shankleman reports.

In Case You Missed It

Transatlantic Ties | Donald Trump’s administration may not need to put tariffs on imported automobiles later this month after holding “good conversations” with automakers in the EU, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg. Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Democrats would be tougher on China than Trump by aligning with the EU, in comments that will be music to the ears of officials in Brussels.

Carbon Carrot | The Commission should scrap the idea of a carbon border tax and favor incentives for energy-intensive companies to get greener, a leading research group concluded. The recommendations from Brussels-based Bruegel add to the debate about how the EU can put into practice a commitment to zeroing out fossil fuel emissions by 2050 without scaring off industry.

Budget Battle | Italy’s budget appeared to pass its first European test unscathed last month, but at home the government is still quarreling over the details of planned funding measures. The coalition of former enemies is facing the mammoth task of reversing 23 billion euros of proposed VAT taxes while keeping the country’s finances in check.

Macron Ahead | President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen would run neck-and-neck in the first round of a French presidential election if the voting took place today, a poll for the Journal du Dimanche newspaper found. But in a second round, the incumbent would trounce Le Pen, the poll found.

Milking Funds | The Czech Republic hosts a meeting of prime ministers from the so-called Friends of Cohesion Group of mostly poorer EU states this week to discuss preparations for the bloc’s next budget. A timely investigation by the New York Times shows how a big chunk of agricultural funds from the EU budget emboldens strongmen, enriches politicians and finances corrupt dealing.

Chart of the Day

The Commission will release its quarterly economic forecast this week, and growth projections are likely to be downgraded. Consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg show that economic output this year and next will probably be lower than what was expected in July.

Today’s Agenda

All times CET.

3 p.m. European Parliament's ECON committee holds hearings with ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor and EBA Chairman Jose Manuel Campa

8:30 p.m. ECB’s Lagarde speaks at event in Berlin in honor of CDU veteran Wolfgang Schaeuble

EU diplomats in Brussels continue talks on measures targeting Turkey over its drilling activities the eastern Mediterranean

Europe’s top tech conference kicks off in Lisbon; Huawei’s Guo Ping speaks

French President Macron begins three-day trip to China; Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also on trip to China

Romanian Parliament to vote on new government of Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban

Spanish election campaign enters its final week with TV debate tonight

