Factories in U.S. Face Record Wait Times for Materials
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The supply crunch is tightening its grip on U.S. producers. The average delivery time for materials -- from foam to steel to semiconductors -- increased in May to 85 days, according to the Institute for Supply Management’s latest manufacturing report on Tuesday. The data also show numerous industries acknowledged difficulty finding skilled workers, another disruption for factories that are otherwise benefiting from stronger economic growth.
