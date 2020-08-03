59m ago
Factory Sentiment, U.K. ‘Build’ Goals, Supply Chains: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and week:
- Bank of England officials may be increasingly diverging on the prospects for Britain’s post-Covid economy, but that disagreement hasn’t yet become a schism on how to respond
- European purchasing managers indexes will be updated this morning with July data after Asia’s factories saw a modest pickupalongside China’s rebound; here’s the Bloomberg economists’ take on the Asia PMIs
- The U.K. is looking to ditch “outdated” planning rules in order to spur construction projects
- U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will meet with her U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Monday as part of the third round of talks to reach a trade deal between the two countries
- A European Central Bank policy maker is urging ambitious reforms in Spain to push recovery
- The final chance for more than half a decade to reshape the European Central Bank’s inner sanctum of policy making will soon spark a tussle for influence among the region’s smaller countries
- The father of supply chains is watching global trade with some worry that efforts to drastically realign them could end up hurting consumers
- With the U.S. economic engines struggling to recharge and another employment report due Friday, the next jobless aid bill could determine whether the recovery gains momentum or slips further
- Monetary nerves are fraying on four continents; read more on the week’s economic policy decisions
- Japan’s economy shrank in the first quarter at the same pace as previously estimated, confirming that the country was in a downturn even before the virus hit
- A walk down Orchard Road shows just how badly the coronavirus pandemic has hit Singapore’s famed shopping strip
