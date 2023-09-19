(Bloomberg) -- Rocket Lab USA Inc., a small satellite-launch company, sank after a failed mission to space led to the loss of its primary Electron rocket and the payloads it was carrying to orbit.

The rocket took off successfully from New Zealand a few minutes before 3 a.m. New York time, but at two and a half minutes into the flight, the Electron experienced an unspecified issue that ultimately ended the mission.

This is the third major in-flight failure of an Electron rocket that was carrying a payload for customers. Rocket Lab said in a statement Tuesday that it will postpone its next mission as engineers investigate what happened and take corrective steps. It plans to provide a revised third-quarter revenue forecast in the coming days.

The shares fell 15% at 9:30 a.m. in New York. The company had a market value of $2.4 billion as of the close of trading Monday, following a 34% run-up this year.

Rocket Lab’s Electron was carrying one of Capella Space’s Acadia satellites, which use a specialized technology to image the Earth. So far, the Electron has performed 37 successful orbital and suborbital launches to space.

A live video stream of the launch appeared to show the Electron separate successfully as planned, but then footage froze and an announcer declared that there had been an anomaly.

