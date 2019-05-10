(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

With the U.S. raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25%, and China threatening retaliation, which currencies are most exposed? China’s yuan -- for obvious reasons -- is at the top of Bloomberg Economics’ list of most over-valued relative to economic fundamentals. It’s followed by Thailand’s baht and and Philippine peso. While those two countries are not in the most exposed group, they still have a chunk of GDP tied up with U.S.-China trade.

To contact the staff on this story: David Powell (Economist) in London at dpowell24@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.