Fairfax announces 'sudden and unexpected' death of CFO David Bonham

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH.TO) announced that its chief financial officer, David Bonham, passed away suddenly during the weekend.

Fairfax did not state a cause of death.

The Toronto-based firm said Fairfax Vice-President of Corporate Development John Varnell will serve as CFO on an interim basis.

“The entire Fairfax family mourns the sudden and unexpected loss of our dear friend and partner, Dave Bonham,” said Fairfax Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa in a statement Tuesday.

“Dave was incredibly bright and disciplined as our CFO, and we will all miss his sense of humour, quick wit and caring nature. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dave’s family.”

Bonham had served as CFO since 2012 and worked with the investment company for nearly 20 years. He was 43.