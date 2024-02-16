{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Feb 16, 2024

    Fairfax Financial Holdings reports Q4 profit down from year earlier

    The Canadian Press

    Muddy Waters' short report on Fairfax is highly misleading: Fairfax shareholder

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of US$1.3 billion, down from US$2.3 billion a year earlier.

    The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to US$52.87 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from US$91.87 per diluted share a year earlier.

    Gross premiums written totalled US$6.64 billion, down from US$7.02 billion in the last three months of 2022.

    Fairfax says its adjusted operating income for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance amounted to US$1.2 billion, up from US$940.1 million in its fourth quarter a year earlier.        

    The results come after short-seller Muddy Waters Research alleged last week Fairfax manipulated asset values. The company has denied and refuted all of the allegations.

    Fairfax shares fell more than 10 per cent the day the Muddy Waters report was released, however, they have since recovered most of the decline.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

    This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the year ago figure for adjusted operating income for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance.