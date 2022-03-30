The Bank of Canada is making some progress in its bid to convince the public it’s serious about curtailing price pressures, a new poll shows.

The share of Canadians who are at least somewhat confident inflation will return to more normal levels rose to 37 per cent, according to a March survey by Nanos Research Group for Bloomberg News. That’s up from 31 per cent in a November poll, and comes as economists from Citigroup and Bank of America predict the central bank will raise its policy rate 150 basis points to 2 per cent by July.

Although a majority of Canadians are still doubtful inflation will be reined in, even a small pick-up in confidence is a welcome development for policymakers led by Governor Tiff Macklem. Bank of Canada officials have been warning they plan to act decisively with aggressive rate hikes to quell inflation, which has hit a three-decade high of 5.7 per cent.

Earlier in March, the Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate to 0.5 per cent, from the emergency low of 0.25 per cent set after Covid-19 hit North America. Markets are anticipating the benchmark rate will climb to almost 3 per cent over the next 12 months, potentially with a half-point hike at the next decision on April 13.

Expected inflation is a major determinant of actual inflation since businesses increase prices and workers seek pay raises in part on what they anticipate prices will look like going forward. That’s why central bank officials have identified inflation expectations as a key concern.

The Bank of Canada’s mandate requires it to keep inflation within its 1 per cent to 3 per cent control range as much as possible. Operationally, that has meant aiming for a 2 per cent target. Annual inflation has exceeded the upper band of that range for 11 straight months.

It’s only the second time Bloomberg has surveyed on this question. One caveat with the poll is there is evidence Canadians often tend to perceive inflation as higher than the actual measured rate.

The Bank of Canada will release its own quarterly survey of consumer expectations next week. Three months ago, it found short-term inflation expectations were accelerating, but things looked more anchored for longer-term expectations.

Still, the Nanos poll shows there is still plenty of work to do to ease worries about inflation. About 58 per cent of respondents still say they lack confidence inflation will return to more normal levels, down from 64 per cent in November. Another area of concern is that for some segments of the population -- particularly young people -- inflation expectations are hardening.

Only 20 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 18 and 34 are confident inflation will return to normal. That’s down from 26 per cent three months ago. Younger Canadians are more likely to say they are being hurt by inflation.

The Nanos poll is a hybrid telephone and online survey of 1,000 Canadians, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, taken between March 18th and 20th.