(Bloomberg) -- An Irish organized crime gang is behind a scheme to forge coronavirus test results for people traveling between countries, according to Europol.

Europol has received “intelligence on the alleged use of a mobile application by the Rathkeale Rovers Mobile Organised Crime Group which allows members of the organised crime group to manually falsify test results,” the organisation said in a statement Monday.

“As long as travel restrictions remain in place due to the pandemic, it is very likely that criminals will seize the opportunity of producing and selling fake COVID-19 test certificates,” it said.

The warning comes amid “several cases” of fradulent travel certificates being sold to travelers, Europol said. They’ve included a group forging negative test results at Charle de Gaulle Airport in Paris and fraudsters selling false Covid-19 documents in the U.K.

