(Bloomberg) -- European authorities said they busted a criminal network that smuggled migrants onto the continent by flying them on private aircraft from Turkey with fake diplomatic passports.

The official destinations of the trips, usually the Caribbean, were never reached, said Eurojust, the European Union’s agency for criminal justice cooperation. During stopovers at different European airports, the migrants left the plane, disposed of their false passports and applied for asylum.

Eurojust said Friday that it estimates at least five smuggling operations took place between October and December 2020. The suspected smugglers charged as much as 20,000 euros ($19,960) per person to board the planes.

Police arrested five suspects in Belgium and Italy and seized two planes on Tuesday as well as 173,000 euros frozen in Italy, the agency said. US authorities also participated in the investigation.

