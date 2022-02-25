For several years, faux meat has come to U.S. grocery stores mainly in the form of burgers and sausage links, often in the coveted refrigerated case right next to the real thing. The arrival of patties from Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., and a long list of competitors large and small at first translated into unceasing media attention and massive growth. But the continued hunger for fresh faux meat is proving to be unsustainable.

After surging 53 per cent to US$473 million in 2020, sales of plant-based meats in the meat departments of grocery stores increased only 1 per cent in 2021, according to consumer products analytics firm IRI Worldwide. Whether that was a result of people returning to eating at restaurants or the fading novelty of meat substitutes, the result is that makers of faux meats may have to accept a future where their plant-based products may not be the main attraction on as many consumers’ plates.

Packages of Impossible Burger and Full Circle plant-based meat for sale at a grocery store in San Francisco. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

So manufacturers are looking beyond the meat case. Impossible’s beef substitute is now in Buitoni ravioli, while you’ll find Beyond Meat’s sausage on Banza pizza. There’s a frozen, microwaveable breakfast sandwich made with Field Roast’s faux sausage underneath plant-based eggs from Eat Just Inc. and Chao Creamery vegan cheese. Nestlé SA’s fake-meat line, Sweet Earth, tops pizzas not only under its own brand but also as an ingredient for the company’s DiGiorno and California Pizza Kitchen lines.

“We see lots of opportunities for that kind of collaboration,” says Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods, about the arrangement with Buitoni. His targets include sauces, prepared meals, and the “entire frozen aisle,” he says.

Impossible is still working to create innovative products through technological developments, like its continuing efforts to mimic a whole chicken breast, Woodside says. In the meantime, adding faux ground beef into pasta is easier. “We’ve been pursuing growth by expanding ground products into every part of the supermarket,” he says. That’s in part because, as he says, “lots of people still haven’t heard of Impossible.”

The industry has discovered that even as Americans spend more time at home in the post-pandemic era, making a meal can still be a pain. For others, especially younger consumers gravitating toward the category, the idea of cooking from scratch with a new ingredient such as pea-based protein may be intimidating. Instead, supplying ingredients for other brands’ ready-to-eat meals lets plant-based companies benefit from the trust of labels already familiar to shoppers.

Faux meat’s boom in 2020 was the result of a confluence of trends, says Jonna Parker, an IRI fresh food specialist. Increased grocery store distribution had already been planned before the pandemic, so makers were well-positioned for the hoarding that ensued at the start of COVID. The shortages of traditional ground-meat products, she says, even led unlikely consumers to try plant-based products.

Last year’s minuscule growth wasn’t unexpected after 2020’s torrid pace, Parker says. But she adds that the slump was also attributable, in part, to lots of shoppers who’d made their first purchases but not a second or third: Only half of consumers who bought a plant-based meat came back for more. That was partly because there were simply too many products, she says, and not all were good.

A plant-based burger on a grill in California. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

It’s time for plant-based meat makers to “diversify away from the kids’ menu,” says JP Frossard, a consumer-foods analyst at Rabobank. “There is a limit for the amount of burgers we eat.” The frozen section, offering broad food variety and convenience, is one of the “pandemic winners,” he says, making it a prime target for plant-based companies.

Sales are exceeding expectations for the sandwich made with Field Roast “sausage,” Eat Just “egg,” and Chao “cheese,” says Dan Curtin, former president of Greenleaf Foods SPC, which owns the Field Roast and Chao brands. And David Yeung, CEO of Hong Kong-based social venture Green Monday, says selling ready-to-eat foods, especially those made with recognizable partners, has paid off in Asia. His vegan OmniPork label formed a partnership with well-known frozen food brand Amoy to sell a faux-pork dumpling in China and Hong Kong. “It can trigger another demographic that may not be directly, consciously thinking about plant-based products to try,” Yeung says. “It definitely expands the appeal and reach of plant-based products. Both brands can enlarge their audience base.”

For Thrive Market Inc., an online seller of natural and organic products, its branded frozen meals made with Beyond Meat ingredients are “at the top of our category,” says Jeremiah McElwee, Thrive’s chief merchandising officer. “They’re opening up a new audience of more and more flexitarians and omnivores who want to eat more plant-based.”

This shift toward ingredient status doesn’t necessarily mean a bright future for all the startups that have crowded into faux meats, says Michele Simon, an industry consultant and founder of the Plant Based Foods Association. “To me, it’s an indicator of the coming commodification of these products,” she says. Large traditional meat companies now have plant-based divisions, and they’re likely to undercut the plant-based upstarts on price. “At some point,” she says, “Tyson’s going to come along and say, ‘We can sell you a very similar sausage crumble for half the price.’"