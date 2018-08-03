My end-of-the-week fishing reads:

A Look at Apple's Trillion-Dollar World (Bloomberg); see also Apple Is Worth $1,000,000,000,000. Two Decades Ago, It Was Almost Bankrupt. (New York Times)

As Cost of Living Rises and Wages Stagnate, Big City Freelancers Look to Small Cities (Slate)

Facebook faces another reckoning over fake news (Poynter)

How Sellers Trick Amazon to Boost Sales (Wall Street Journal)

Surrendering to Rising Seas: Coastal communities struggling to adapt to climate change are beginning to do what was once unthinkable: retreat (Scientific American)

How We Evaluate Our Current Circumstances: Steven Pinker (Los Angeles Review of Books)

The surprising psychology of dieting and plate design. (FastCo)

Russian interference in politics ongoing (CNN); see also Russia and the far right’s cozy affair (Washington Post)

How Human Smarts Evolved: By counting the number of neurons in brains, one scientist revolutionized our view of why Homo sapiens and nonhuman primates are so much smarter than other animals. (Sapiens)

This Is My Nerf Blaster, This Is My Gun (Topic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Torsten Slok, chief international economist and managing director at Deutsche Bank. Slok’s economics team has been top-ranked by Institutional Investor in fixed income and equities for the past five years.

Updating Some Performance Charts

Source: A Wealth of Common Sense

