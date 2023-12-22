(Bloomberg) -- The US Food and Drug Administration has seized thousands of units of counterfeit Ozempic, Novo Nordisk A/S’s diabetes drug that’s been adapted into a blockbuster weight-loss treatment, and warned against using them.

The regulator advised wholesalers, retail pharmacies, health care practitioners and patients to check the product they have received and not distribute or sell products labeled with lot number NAR0074 and serial number 430834149057.

The FDA and Novo are testing the seized products and don’t yet have information about the drugs’ identity, quality, or safety.

Demand for Ozempic has soared as people turn to a new range of drugs that can treat weight loss, helping Novo shares gain 48% this year.

The stock traded 0.9% lower early Friday in Copenhagen.

The Danish company has struggled to ramp up supply of Ozempic and an associated weight-loss medicine, Wegovy, and has said it sees shortages continuing into next year in Europe.

Novo has repeatedly raised financial guidance this year on the back of obesity-drug demand. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts predict the market could reach $100 billion by 2030, with Novo and Eli Lilly & Co., which makes a similar drug, capturing about 80% of the obesity market by then.

The FDA is not the first regulator to raise concerns about fake Ozempic. The European Medicines Agency warned about counterfeit Ozempic pens in October.

The US drug regulator said it’s aware of five adverse events from the counterfeit Ozempic, none of which were serious and are consistent with known common adverse reactions to authentic Ozempic.

