(Bloomberg) -- Falabella’s bonds extended their losses Tuesday afternoon as S&P Global Ratings downgraded the retailer’s credit score to junk, less than 24 hours after Fitch Ratings made the same decision.

The company’s 2032 dollar notes slid 1.16 cents to 72.05 cents on the dollar, according to pricing provided by Trace. The yield on the notes rose 24 basis points to 8.14%. Meanwhile, the shares fell as much as 3.7% to 1,950 pesos Tuesday, before paring losses and closing down 0.7%.

Fitch had been the first to act. It downgraded Falabella to BB+ from BBB- late on Monday, one notch below investment grade. S&P followed Tuesday. Both cited a deterioration in Falabella’s leverage metrics and risks involved in the company’s plan, unveiled last week, to sell as much as $1 billion in assets to reduce its debt load. They kept their negative outlooks on the retailer.

“Fitch views the company’s plans to improve its debt trajectory as insufficient to maintain its investment-grade rating,” Fitch analysts including Caroline Rudge and Andrea Jimenez wrote in a statement.

“Given the double-digit top-line revenue decline for a third consecutive quarter, Falabella is facing uncertain business recovery prospects,” S&P analysts Agustina Yonni and Amalia Bulacios said in a note. “Industry headwinds, low consumption, and the company’s hefty capital structure present risks to its credit metrics.”

Read more: Taking on Amazon, MercadoLibre Weighs Heavy on Chile’s Falabella

What was once one of the biggest retail groups in Chile, Falabella’s woes have expanded in the last couple of months. The company reported a third-quarter net loss of 4.64 billion pesos ($5.3 million) after its CEO resigned in September.

The retailer also announced Monday evening that it planned to sell its 66.6% stake in mall operator Mall Plaza Peru to its own unit Mall Plaza. Mall Plaza’s shares closed 3.8% lower after the announcement, their biggest drop since July 24. El Mercurio Inversiones reported that Mall Plaza will have to sell new shares or bonds to fund the deal, citing a source close to the company.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.