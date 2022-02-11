(Bloomberg) -- National Football League owners will take a look at the league’s overtime rule this offseason, said Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

The rules became a hot topic in this season’s playoffs after some close and controversial games. The main point of contention is that it’s possible for one team to lose without ever touching the ball in overtime.

Blank spoke on Friday at the Bloomberg Power Players Summit in Los Angeles, which is hosting the Super Bowl this weekend.

Blank also said he’s suggested to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that the league should be more involved when franchises aren’t up to par, in terms of minority hiring. Blank, who serves on the NFL’s diversity committee, said a lot of progress has been made in various tiers of management in football, but head coaches remain the biggest issue.

“If you have a club that is not performing at levels that are reasonable, bring them to the principal’s office,” he said. “Bring the owner, bring the executives and talk about why this isn’t working.”

