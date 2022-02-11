(Bloomberg) -- Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank weighed in on the controversy surrounding former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, saying minority hiring levels in the National Football League, particularly among coaches, are “not acceptable.”

The billionaire co-founder of Home Depot Inc. said Friday that while the league has added more women and minorities in some roles, only three of its 32 teams have a minority as head coach. By comparison, people of color make up 75% of players.

The NFL needs to particularly focus on hiring minorities for offensive coordinator and quarterback coaching positions that can lead to head coaching jobs, he said, noting “this is a quarterback-driven league.”

Blank, 79, spoke at the Bloomberg Power Players conference in Beverly Hills, California. He has been an advocate for people of color in the front office serving on the league’s social justice committee. Last year, the team hired its first African-American general manager, Terry Fontenot.

Luminaries from the worlds of media and sports are gathering in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl this Sunday, a battle between the hometown Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, gunning for their first-ever victory in the big game.

Upcoming speakers at the Bloomberg event include Washington Commanders Co-Chief Executive Officer Tanya Snyder, talking about the team’s recent name change, and DraftKings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins on the new era of digital sports memorabilia.

Andrew Hawkins Talks About His MBA (4:00 pm NY)

Andrew Hawkins, former NFL wide receiver, says he got an MBA because he knew his career would end some days. He reached out to people early, when he was still playing, to establish business connections. He now runs Status Pro, a sporting training technology company. We’re always saying we’re democratizing what its like to be an athlete.

Carli Lloyd, two-time Fifa World Cup champion, said “a simple hello in a one or two minutes conversation may translate into a business opportunity down the road. For me its about building relationships.” She said women’s soccer need more sponsors. “We need support from TV deals.’

Commanders President Discusses Team Changes (4:18 pm NY)

Jason Wright, president of the Washington Commanders, said he couldn’t address sexual misconduct accusations against the team’s owner, Daniel Syder.

He said the team has “tangible and real momentum” for diversity and has front office that “looks like the fricken United Nations.” He said Commanders have the most diverse team leadership in the NFL and its all happened in the past year and a half.

