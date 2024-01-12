(Bloomberg) -- Falling inflation will help UK firms reduce their soaring levels of debt relative to earnings, according to analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Leverage levels on a Bloomberg index of sterling investment grade corporate bonds, a majority of which are issued by British companies, increased sharply on weak earnings to 6.8 times by the end of the third quarter of 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. This is well above the 4.52 times recorded for the same period a year before that.

But consumer prices have been easing in the UK since then — dropping to a two-year low of 3.9% in November — potentially helping companies improve on this key metric, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Mahesh Bhimalingam and Heema Patel.

“As inflation gradually cools down, and with weak gross supply and negligible net supply in Q4, we expect corporate leverage to come down on better UK earnings,” they said in a note.

Leverage is a widely-used metric that measures the proportion of net debt against core earnings, and tends to rise sharply in difficult economic times. Data released on Friday showed the UK economy saw a modest rebound in November, although not enough to rule out the prospect of a technical recession for the end of 2023.

Sterling credit spreads started to come down toward the end of the year in the months following the leverage data, contributing to a lowering of the cost of borrowing for companies.

Spreads on Bloomberg’s sterling corporate bond index dropped to their lowest levels since February 2022 in December last year at 140.9 basis points, before widening slightly again over the last two weeks.

For financials, leverage also rose in the third quarter of 2023, hitting 15.4 times at the end of the third quarter of 2023, the highest in around two years.

“We expect financial leverage to stay this high in the short term as credit conditions are still tight, hurting lending profit,” the analysts said.

