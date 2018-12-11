Falling Rand Set to Oust Lira as Most Volatile in Emerging Pack

(Bloomberg) -- The South African rand is reasserting itself as the wild child of emerging markets.

The currency’s price swings have been the widest among 24 of its peers in the past week as risk assets have been rocked by everything from concern over the U.S.-China trade dispute to Britain’s Brexit confusion. In that time, the rand has shed 3.5 percent against the dollar.

The rand is also climbing back up the implied volatility ladder.

After being overtaken by Turkey’s lira in May, the rand’s one-week implied volatility against the dollar is now a hair’s breadth away from regaining the top spot. Its expected price swings briefly surpassed the lira’s on Nov. 28 before dropping back again.

To contact the reporter on this story: Colleen Goko in Johannesburg at cgoko2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, Justin Carrigan, Hilton Shone

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.