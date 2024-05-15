(Bloomberg) -- Catastrophic floods in Brazil will have long-lasting impacts for agriculture, with soaked soils making it harder for farmers to plant crops including rice and wheat for next season.

Growers in Rio Grande do Sul will likely be forced to shift away from their traditional crops and into new cultures, according to Silvia Massruhá, head of agricultural research agency Embrapa. Wheat output, already forecast to drop 4.3% in the state in the season that was supposed to start this month, could be even lower after the floods.

The historic weather has already hurt this season’s soybean harvest and paralyzed plants that process the crop into cooking oil and animal feed. Some meat factories have also halted operations in the state that’s among the biggest growers of soybeans, wheat and rice, as well as a large producer of pork and poultry.

“There will be a need for rearranging agriculture and feedstock activities in that region,” Massruhá said in an interview this week. “The soil has soaked up a lot of water, so we don’t know what share of rice or wheat farmers will be able to plant the next crop or if they will need to plant something else before until the soil recovers.”

About 1 million metric tons soybeans may have been lost in Rio Grande do Sul, the US Department of Agriculture said Friday in a report. Brokerage StoneX Group Inc. said the impact could be three times bigger.

Carlos Cogo, an independent agricultural adviser, said tractor and truck losses will also prevent farmers from planting wheat as previously planned. That would mean an even bigger loss than the 4.3% decline to almost 4.2 million metric tons supply agency Conab on Tuesday forecast for the 2024-25 season.

Embrapa plans to send researchers to the affected areas to run soil analysis and diagnose the crop situation when water levels drop.

Examples of disruptions:

Bunge Global SA suspended operations at its Rio Grande soybean-crushing plant, halted operations at a terminal at Rio Grande port.

Cargill Inc. resumed soybean crushing at its Cachoeira do Sul facility after two days of interruptions. Some activities such as biodiesel production remain halted as flood-blocked roads constrain shipments.

Soybean processor Bianchini SA’s facility in Canoas has been flooded, putting at risk almost 100,000 tons of oilseed in storage. The company also suspended production at the plant.

At least two chicken and pork facilities remain suspended, with others are facing partial interruptions, industry group ABPA said.

--With assistance from Tarso Veloso.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.