(Bloomberg) -- India’s currency and stocks are set to slide, derivatives indicate, as the surprise resignation of the nation’s central bank Governor Urjit Patel sends a shockwave through markets.

Rupee non-deliverable forwards weakened the most since August on the news, which came after the close of regular trading in Mumbai on Monday. Futures on the Nifty 50 Index of equities fell as much as 1.7 percent in Singapore.

The unexpected departure of Patel, who cited personal reasons for his resignation, stirred questions about the independence of the central bank amid a public stoush with the government. And investors were already on edge ahead of the results of key state elections Tuesday, with the exit polls helping to send Indian shares to their worst session in two months.

“We will see a kneejerk selloff in all asset classes Tuesday," said Lakshmi Iyer, head of fixed income at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. “And if the declines comes with a bad poll outcome for the BJP, we may see a big drop.”

Here’s what other investors and strategists are saying:

PineBridge:

“Our immediate concern is that if the resignation was influenced by the government’s interference with the central bank’s independence, it would obviously have very damaging consequences for RBI’s credibility," said Anders Faergemann, a fund manager at PineBridge Investments in London

“Policymakers would need to address immediately to avoid a sharp market correction.”

FirstRand:

“Markets are going to react very negatively to this news,” said Paresh Nayar, Mumbai-based head of currency and money markets at FirstRand. “It’s not a good outcome at all.”

BNP Paribas Asset:

“There is a risk that the rates rally is now behind us, especially if oil prices are rebounding,” says Jean-Charles Sambor, deputy head, emerging-market debt

“The medium-term outlook will be driven by how credible the replacement is and the relationship with the finance ministry.”

Macquarie Capital Securities:

Resignation will be taken negatively by markets as they would have expected continuity till the general elections, says Suresh Ganapathy, head of financial sector research

“The government will also have to appoint a new RBI Governor, which will not be easy. Continuity of policy, which is important for a system perspective, will be in a limbo.”

Independent banking analyst (Hemindra Hazari)

“It signifies a lot of turbulence, a lot of pressure on him, so he probably resigned as a protest. Or he has been made to resign, one of the two.”

“Immediately there will be a negative impact, but everything will come back to normal eventually.”

Acquarius Investment Advisors:

The development could bring some downside for the rupee, but the currency won’t dive because of this, says A.S. Thiyaga Rajan, a senior managing director

