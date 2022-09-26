(Bloomberg) -- British households will be poorer as a direct result of the government’s loss of credibility in financial markets following Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement on Friday, according to calculations by the Resolution Foundation.

The collapse of the pound against the dollar and surge in market interest rates triggered by the chancellor of the exchequer’s mini-budget will worsen the cost of living crisis and add hundreds of pounds to the typical mortgage, the think tank said.

The government will also feel the pain as higher gilt yields increase debt-servicing costs by £14 billion ($15 billion) a year from 2026-27, equivalent to around one seventh of the education budget.

Sterling has fallen 5% against the dollar and almost 4% against a basket of leading currencies since Thursday, and markets have raised their forecast for peak interest rates to 6%, from 5% before the chancellor’s statement.

The fall in the pound will push up inflation by making imports more expensive, “which in turn will have the effect of reducing living standards by around 1%,” Resolution said.

For a homeowner with a £140,000 mortgage and 17 years left to pay -– an example used by the Bank of England –- the extra 1 percentage point increase in rates will add around £80 a month to payments, or roughly £1,000 a year.

“The turmoil we are seeing matters for family finances as well as financial markets,” said Torsten Bell, chief executive of Resolution.

“The major moves don’t just mean government borrowing costs rising by a further £14 billion, ultimately requiring less spending or higher taxes, they will affect family finances.”

