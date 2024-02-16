{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    22h ago

    'False and misleading': Fairfax CEO claps back at short seller's questioning

    Ben Cousins, BNN Bloomberg

    Fairfax still provides good value: portfolio manager

    Fairfax Financial CEO Prem Watsa clapped back against a short seller who questioned the company’s financial disclosures, calling previous allegations “false and misleading information.”

    Carson Block, founder of Muddy Waters Research, has a short on Fairfax and last week accused the company of manipulating asset values. He asked Watsa on an earnings call Friday morning for information on how the company accounts for some of its associated investments on its books.

    When the company responded that all disclosures are within the International Financial Reporting Standards framework, Block accused the company of doing the “bare minimum” instead of providing “investor-friendly” disclosures.

    “We’ve taken a lot (of) time to go through the allegations you’ve made,” Watsa said on the call. “We’ve made the point very clearly that we will not tolerate false and misleading information and that’s the reason we’ve taken time to explain all of that to our shareholders.”

    Block contends in his report that Fairfax should be valued at least 18 per cent lower. Fairfax had previously also called the report false and misleading.

    Short sellers are essentially betting against a stock and only make money when it goes down in value.

    Watch the clip above for more on this exchange.

    With files from The Canadian Press