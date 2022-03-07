(Bloomberg) -- The escalation of liquidity troubles in U.S. Treasuries caused by the strains tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is giving fresh impetus to calls for the government to revive purchases of older securities -- a move that could improve trading conditions.

The U.S. Treasury last bought back government securities in earnest in April 2002, as part of a program launched in an era of budget surpluses to retire debt with high interest-rate coupons. While U.S. debt managers over recent years have been doing “small-value” operations to ensure the readiness of its buyback infrastructure, Wall Street has long said they should create a new program.

Trading conditions in Treasuries recently deteriorated by some measures to the worst since the early months of the pandemic-sparked chaos of 2020. And that’s before any impact from the Federal Reserve shrinking its own holdings of government securities, as it plans to do later this year.

The underlying issue is a lack of willingness by big banks to hold sufficient inventory of Treasuries to buy and sell them in volume -- especially securities that are no longer the benchmark maturities. That causes particular strain when there’s a surge in demand to trade, as has happened amid the reverberations of the war.

“Treasury-market flows could be volatile for some time due to the economic risks associated with the Fed’s inflation problems at home and geopolitical risks abroad,” said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP LLC, in a note. “This is an inopportune time for the market to lose the Fed liquidity backstop that has helped dealers intermediate investor flows for the past two years.”

“There would be benefits to using buybacks,” by the Treasury, at least until deeper structural reforms are made -- such as easing leverage constraints on banks and boosting central clearing -- Crandall said.

Read More: Strains in Treasuries Trading Add Pressure for Reform Plan

Besides the haven demand for Treasuries spurred by geopolitical tensions, the market has also been buffeted by a sharp shift by the Fed toward tightening policy to tame inflation. Two-year yields more than doubled from the start of the year to their highs around 1.64% in February, before they then plunged as low as around 1.26% this month.

Buying back older notes and bonds -- so called off-the-runs which typically trade less frequently than newly issued debt -- is viewed as a way to add liquidity in the Treasury market. That’s particularly helpful given the 86% surge in the market’s size, to around $23 trillion, since regulators imposed new leverage rules on dealers in September 2014.

Building additional tools to backstop the marketplace is also coming to the fore as the Fed ends its quantitative easing this month. The shift from QE toward quantitative tightening already has caused an outsize slump in activity of off-the-runs -- which is where the Fed has focused its purchases -- according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Treasury spokesman John Rizzo declined to comment on the idea of using buybacks.

Possible Complexity

Federal Reserve Bank of New York Executive Vice President Lorie Logan was recently asked about buybacks during a question-and-answer session at an event in New York.

“If we went back to March and April 2020, we were seeing broad-based selling of off-the-run securities and where there was more activity than the on-the-runs,” Logan said. “Treasury could’ve had some sort of program where it was swapping on the runs for off-the-runs. Treasury’s primary objective is to issue debt at the lowest cost over time. It would be complex for Treasury over time.”

In March 2020, when trading in Treasuries seized up as pandemic fears peaked, strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. called on the Treasury to use buybacks to aid liquidity.

The Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, a panel of market participants that counsels the Treasury Department, has recommended buybacks in the past. In 2014, TBAC said it was an option to manage variations in the government’s seasonal financing needs, and would reduce volatility. In 2015, TBAC said buybacks could be used for “enhancing liquidity of Treasury securities.”

The Treasury hasn’t done buybacks “in a very long time, but given balance sheet runoff, I wouldn’t doubt it at the moment,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior interest-rate strategist at TD Securities. “It’s a very useful tool for Treasury’s issuance toolkit, but it’s always offset by other priorities at the time.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.