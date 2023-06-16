(Bloomberg) -- Get ready New York: The opportunity to dine near the banks of the city’s most picturesque lake, with boaters propelling themselves, and their crews, across the water, is right around the corner.

The Central Park Boathouse Cafe is opening its patio doors and dispatch boats into the water on Saturday. Service at the Cafe, which is open from 10 a.m. to dusk, marks the first phase of the reopening of the classic dining spot, the setting for innumerable marriage proposals and co-star of many New York-centric films like “When Harry Met Sally.” The reopening of the restaurant’s main dining room and bar—and the chance to dine waterside—will happen in the fall.

The menu at the all-day cafe, overseen by Dave Pasternack, the former chef at Esca, will feature breakfast sandwiches, like ham, egg and cheese, griddled hot dogs with braised onion and mustard; and lobster rolls on buttered split buns. There will also be a selection of salads starting with chicken (this is, after all, uptown New York City) and a Boathouse burger topped with cheddar, lettuce, onion and secret sauce. For dessert, the cafe will offer soft serve, rice pudding and old school Goldberg’s Peanut Chews. There will also be espresso martinis, beer, wine and cold brew. Sandwiches at the Cafe will start at about $10.

“The Parks department is emphatic about hitting all price points,” says Richard Porteus, vice president of the Eastern region for Legends, about making the menu accessible to a wide range of New Yorkers and visitors. “One thing that attracted us [to the project] was the demographics; we will be serving multiple markets,” he said. “People who are just coming into town and the locals.” Porteus expects the cafe to serve “hundreds of people a day.” All food will be packaged to-go for people to enjoy at tables on the patio or take on a picnic in the park.

The waterside Boathouse, a Victorian structure that looks plucked out of a Bridgerton episode, dates back to the 1870s and was conceived by Central Park designers Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux. The restaurant was started in the 1950s by investment banker Carl Loeb; the city mourned when it closed its doors last October following the the impact of the pandemic and high operational costs. Porteus says that in the way that the Rockefeller Center revitalization combined great attention to historical detail, and an influx of top chefs and restaurateurs, the upcoming restaurant will be informed by the past, with a focus on the culinary side. “The food is going to be incredibly critical,” he said.

In February, Mayor Eric Adams announced that Legends Hospitality LLC would take over operations of New York’s iconic restaurant. The global company, which was co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and whose majority owners are the investment firm Sixth Street Partners LLC, runs the food and beverage programs at locations like Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, and One World Observatory in downtown Manhattan. Legends is putting in $3.25 million worth of capital investment; an additional $250,000 is earmarked for structural maintenance. Porteus says the majority of that money is going to infrastructure and equipment, as well as upgrading the outdoor terrace, which will include a new al fresco bar.

Legends is also overseeing the boats that populate the lake, which, for the first time can be booked ahead, via OpenTable, for $25 an hour. Sadly for prospective boaters, no food or drink will be allowed out on the water.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.