(Bloomberg) -- Pine Valley Golf Club illegally restricted women from becoming members or employees and owning homes on the course, New Jersey alleged in a lawsuit.

The elite 108-year-old club in Camden County, New Jersey, has been historically male. Though it began allowing women to join as members in April 2021 after the state began investigating, it remains more than 99% men, with only 3 women among 700 members as of July 2021, according to the complaint filed Wednesday by Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

Read the full lawsuit here.

While the club says it no longer requires owners of the 19 houses on its land to be members, “rather than truly opening its housing to ownership by women, the club has chosen to not allow new owners,” the state claims. Only one house has a sole-woman owner — the surviving spouse of a deceased member, according to the complaint.

The three women members, meanwhile, are all renowned female golfers, and bypassed the club’s typical admissions process that can take several years, New Jersey alleges. The club continues to require new members to have a recommendation from a current member, 99.5% of whom are men, according to the lawsuit.

Golf, long a male-dominated sport, is seeing a growing number of female participants. ​​​​​​Women comprised 25% of players on golf courses in 2021, up from 19% a decade ago, according to the National Golf Foundation.

Clubs are slowly changing their practices. Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, home to the annual Masters tournament, began accepting female members in 2012, and 127-year-old Portmarnock Golf Club in Dublin made the move last year.

