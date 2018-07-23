(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My back-to-work morning train reads:

Taxes aren’t the biggest threat to your inheritance. Family squabbles are: Attorneys and accountants point to family conflict as the biggest threat to estate planning (CNBC)

Can factor investing kill off the hedge fund? Data-driven funds that systematically exploit human weaknesses are disrupting traditional asset management (Financial Times)

Wells Fargo automated high-net-worth wealth management as advisers faced sales pressure (Yahoo)

Decade After Crisis, a $600 Trillion Market Remains Murky to Regulators (New York Times)

The case for a second Brexit referendum (the Economist)

Teslas in the palace signal brewing battle in Beijing (Nikkei Asian Review)

The Vindication of Cheese, Butter and Full-Fat Milk: A new study exonerates dairy fats as a cause of early death, even as low-fat products continue to be misperceived as healthier. (the Atlantic)

How a hypernationalist, crafty liar exploited political divisions in 1930s Germany (Washington Post); see also Elected Leaders Are Making the World Less Democratic (Bloomberg)

Keep Calm and Live in New York City: The Promise of CBD (New Yorker)

First Test Drive of the Tesla Model 3 Performance: A Thrilling, Modern Marvel (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with John Carreyrou, the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter who exposed wrongdoing at the much-hyped startup Theranos. His new book is “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.”

Texas to pass Iraq and Iran as world’s No. 3 oil powerhouse

Source: CNN Money

Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”

