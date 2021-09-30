(Bloomberg) -- The family office for one of the world’s biggest fortunes has pocketed a multimillion-dollar windfall from the initial public offering of hair-products maker Olaplex Holdings Inc.

Mousse Partners, the investment firm for the family behind Chanel, sold shares worth $95.2 million after Olaplex increased its offering and priced the stock Wednesday above a marketed range at $21 each, raising $1.6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The New York-based firm still owns a stake in Olaplex worth about $800 million, based on the offering price. That will make it one of Mousse’s biggest public holdings when Olaplex begins trading Thursday in the U.S. A Mousse representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sale offers a rare glimpse into closely held Mousse, which also invests in real estate, credit and private equity and has offices outside the U.S. in Hong Kong and Beijing. It has been run for more than two decades by Charles Heilbronn, half-brother of Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, who oversee a fortune worth almost $60 billion thanks to their family’s ownership of luxury empire Chanel, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mousse, which doesn’t disclose how much money is at its disposal, also holds a stake worth more than $150 million in cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty Inc. It employs more than three-dozen people and recently hired Jan Faller from Pacific Investment Management Co. as chief risk officer.Olaplex’s IPO gives it a market value of more than $13.6 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accounting for employee stock options, the Santa Barbara, California-based company has a fully diluted value of more than $14 billion. Its other major investors include private equity firm Advent International.

