Investors could soon be looking at not just one, but two new companies to join Japan's blue-chip index.

Trading house Itochu Corp. on Wednesday announced plans to make its convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. a wholly owned unit. Should the tender offer succeed, it will open up a prized slot on the Nikkei 225, putting into play a number of candidates jostling for the position.

Markets in Tokyo on Thursday could see a repeat of what happened in May when Sony Corp. said it would buy out Nikkei 225 member Sony Financial Holdings Inc. Speculation over what stock could replace it boosted shares in Japan Exchange Group Inc. and multiple others seen as contenders to join the benchmark gauge.

Some of the biggest stocks from the same sector that are listed on the Nikkei 500 index but not yet on the Nikkei 225 include furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co. and Don Quijote supermarket operator Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp., itself part-owned by FamilyMart.

FamilyMart is a member of the “Consumer Goods” sector, which includes not only retail but also fishery, foods, and services. Nikkei typically chooses the most liquid stock in the sector as the replacement, meaning that the candidate doesn’t necessarily have to be a retail chain.Any proposed changes to the Nikkei are confirmed by a committee of academics and market professionals.

Nintendo Co., which is in the services category, has frequently been cited as a candidate to join the Nikkei 225 since moving its listing to Tokyo from Osaka. However, predictions it would be chosen in Nikkei’s periodic rebalances have consistently come to naught -- perhaps due to its high share price. Like the Dow Jones industrial average, the Nikkei 225 is price-weighted, so a given company’s share price can determine its impact. Kakaku.com Inc. has also frequently been cited as a potential replacement by quants in the past.

The Sony Financial tender offer runs until July 13. Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc. recently approved a rule change which could speed up the announcement of its replacement on the Nikkei 225.

Assuming the FamilyMart offer doesn’t meet regulatory or investor opposition, it is set to run until Aug. 24. Nikkei Inc. may announce the replacement during its periodic rebalancing typically announced in early September.

