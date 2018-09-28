(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan, where a famine was overcome last year, is at risk of a relapse in early 2019, the national statistics bureau said, even as warring sides vow to end an almost half-decade conflict.

About 36,000 people in the areas of Jonglei and the former states of Western Bahr el-Ghazal and Unity may face famine between January and March, partly due to an earlier-than-normal lean season, the bureau’s chairman, Isaiah Chol Aruai, told reporters Friday in the capital, Juba. An estimated 5.2 million people may be in a “crisis hunger situation” over the same period, he said.

The warning comes as South Sudan’s government and some rebels pledge to form a transitional government by May to end the civil war that began in December 2013 and has caused a humanitarian disaster. The bureau said the famine risk was especially high in the counties of Pibor, Leer and Mayendit -- the latter two of which fell into a famine in early 2017 that was quelled after large-scale relief efforts.

“Of greatest concern are counties where access to humanitarian assistance may be limited for the population,” Aruai said. The return of civilians who fled fighting “may cause further pressure on already scarce resources on top of insecurity, poor harvests, lack of freedom of movement and extreme depletion of livelihoods.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Okech Francis in Juba at fokech@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Richardson at pmrichardson@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.