(Bloomberg) -- Fanatics Inc. is in talks to acquire the trading card division of Topps Co. for about $500 million, a person familiar with the matter said, potentially swallowing up its rival only months after luring away its longtime client Major League Baseball.

Topps, co-owned by former Walt Disney Co. boss Michael Eisner, would sell its cards and entertainment division but keep other businesses such as candy and gift cards. About 350 Topps employees would join Fanatics. A deal could be reached as soon as this week, the person said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

A representative for Fanatics declined to comment, while Topps didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A deal for Topps would cement Fanatics’ aggressive move over the past year into trading cards from its roots in sports apparel and other collectibles. Topps had planned to go public early last year through a merger, but the loss of the MLB contract to Fanatics derailed the move.

If a transaction is concluded, Fanatics Trading Cards will get to take over as the licensee for MLB cards years earlier than planned. The company, which is controlled by Fanatics Inc. but has outside investors, was valued at $10.4 billion in a funding round in September. It also has deals with the players’ unions of the National Basketball Association and the National Football League.

Fanatics founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Rubin has been swiftly creating a sports empire around the company, with plans to get into adjacent sectors such as online gambling, ticketing and media. Sports collectibles have surged in value over the past year along with non-fungible tokens, sneakers and other alternative asset classes.

