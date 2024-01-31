(Bloomberg) -- Fanatics Inc. signed an exclusive deal to produce trading cards for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, part of its push to sign licenses across sports.

The multiyear agreement aligns the company’s Topps brand with the UFC once again after it lost the license to rival cardmaker Panini SpA in 2021. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The first cards under the new deal will appear in stores on Feb. 28 under the Topps Chrome UFC label, according to closely held Fanatics. UFC stars included in the set are Sean O’Malley, Leon Edwards and Alexa Grasso.

Fanatics stormed into the trading-card industry in 2021 when it struck licensing arrangements across baseball, football and basketball as part of Chief Executive Officer Michael Rubin’s strategy to expand beyond its roots in sports merchandise and into collectibles and betting. It acquired Topps for about $500 million in 2022.

Fanatics and Panini have been engaged in a legal battle since last year when Panini sued its rival in a federal antitrust lawsuit, accusing it of using anticompetitive tactics. Fanatics responded with its own countersuit, claiming Panini used unfair trade practices. Both sides have denied the allegations.

The UFC and its sister brand WWE, now both under parent company TKO Group Holdings Inc., already partner with Fanatics on a wide array of merchandise. Fanatics is expected to work with WWE on cards, too, once its existing deal expires.

Kelvin Smith, vice president of global licensing at Fanatics Collectibles, said in an interview that combat sports represent a growing segment of the collector base.

“It’s a big part of our strategy,” said Smith. “Mixed martial arts have had quite a rise in the last decade.”

