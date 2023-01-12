(Bloomberg) -- Fanatics Inc., the team apparel giant, will take its first sports bets next week when it debuts a retail operation inside an NFL stadium in Maryland.

Fanatics Sportsbook will open Jan. 20 and be located inside FedExField, home of the Washington Commanders. Fanatics partnered with the team to get a sports betting license in Maryland.

Retail sportsbooks typically look like sports bars with terminals where customers can place bets. The Commanders won’t be playing inside the stadium for awhile after missing the NFL playoffs.

Fanatics plans to start accepting sports bets online later this year, jumping into a competitive market that includes FanDuel, a division of Ireland’s Flutter Entertainment Plc, and DraftKings Inc.

Fanatics, led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Rubin, has been expanding from its roots in licensed apparel for athletic teams into other businesses, including sports collectibles and gambling. In December, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company raised $700 million, valuing it at $31 billion.

