(Bloomberg) -- The buzziest drinks these days in the United Arab Emirates won’t give you a hangover.

Menus at luxury hotel bars and Michelin-starred restaurants are increasingly featuring visually dazzling, nonalcoholic cocktails made with sophisticated gastronomic techniques and attention to detail—and prices to match.

At the restaurant Amazonico in Dubai, there are parallel versions of classic drinks such as Negronis as well as fruit-led, whimsical concoctions like the Leche de Pantera, which is made with lime, white chocolate, spiced pineapple, coconut, and hazelnut — but no Ketel One. Some chefs aim to pair selections with food, while others want the drinks to stand on their own.

The mocktails—which can cost as much as $19—have spread beyond simple fruit mixes and sodas to a separate category in the UAE, which is officially Muslim but home to an overwhelmingly expat population. Alcohol is readily available in many areas of the country, including at most high-end restaurants.

Regardless of religion, more people around the world are choosing a zero-proof lifestyle outside the home. In 2022, 23% of people who did a “dry January” tried mocktails in a bar or restaurant, up from 7% in 2019, according to CGA, a hospitality market research firm. Some restaurants in the UAE are perfecting their nonalcoholic drink menus with an eye toward expansion of business in Saudi Arabia, which doesn’t allow alcohol sales.

Chef Akmal Anuar of Michelin-starred 11 Woodfire says that when he started offering complex, booze-free cocktails at one of his Dubai restaurants several years ago, few others in the city were doing the same. “Nobody really believed in it, it wasn’t popular: ‘Why would I pay 50 dirhams [$13.61] for a glass of juice?’” he says. “Now things have changed. Many things have changed. People are on their toes.”

A blossoming drinks segment chasing the rising demand for alternative spirits is giving bartenders more to work with. In the past year, Italian vermouth maker Martini & Rossi SpA has started selling two alcohol-free products in the Middle East: Martini Dolce 0.0 and Martini Rosé 0.0. “Consumers in this region are incredibly discerning,” says Thabang Mkatini, the brand’s category director for the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. “The nonalcoholic category has historically been quite niche, with limited choice and availability.”

Schoten, Belgium-based Bôtan Distillery began selling its nonalcoholic spirits to Dubai restaurants this year. “Alcohol is a really great way of extracting flavor, but alcohol also hides it,” Chief Executive Officer Timothy Peeters says. “The only thing that’s—‘missing’ is the wrong word—the only thing that surprises people is that there isn’t a kick.”

Here are six places in the UAE with a notable nonalcoholic cocktail scene:

Bulgari Bar

Six original mocktails are available at the Bulgari Bar at the hotel’s Il Ristorante-Niko Romito, which in June was one of two restaurants in Dubai awarded two Michelin stars. Dario Schiavoni, director of bars, says the components can take 12 to 18 hours to get ready. “The preparation we do is so deep that they are unique,” he says. One of the most popular drinks, the Lavanda, which goes for 50 dirhams, uses lavender, with lemon, Perrier, and a blue butterfly tea infusion. “We never want to overwhelm the dish, but we want to be a good match,” Schiavoni says.

11 Woodfire

Some of the best restaurants in the UAE are totally dry, including 11 Woodfire, which also earned its Michelin star in June. Chef and owner Anuar doesn’t serve alcohol because it’s against his Muslim principles. “I put my religion first,” he says. Then, he challenges his mixologists to make something with fresh ingredients. “I treat my bar people like chefs, too,” he says. That means using kitchen techniques such as fermentation, infusion, freezing, and clarification and adding ingredients like vegetables and even animal fat to play with the level of sweetness, salt or bitterness in the final cocktail. There are seven mocktails, nonalcoholic beer and wine on the menu. One example is the French 75, with vanilla rooibos, bergamout and bitter lemon for 32 dirhams. Having the right mocktail, he says, “elevates the dining experience for me,” he says.

Enigma

At the over-the-top opulent Palazzo Versace hotel in Dubai, bartenders say they’ve created mocktails to match up with the Persian cuisine at Enigma. “We decided to use the most common ingredients that you can find in Iran, such as watermelon, melon, pomegranate and tarragon,” restaurant manager Volodymyr Sliusar said in an email. “We also had to consider nowadays customers’ preferences to stay healthy, which led us to decide to minimize the usage of sugar. As a result, our mocktails are made from only fresh fruits and berries and homemade syrups.” One of the four options available for 55 dirhams is the the Silk Route, featuring melon, hazelnut, strawberry, blueberry, Persian lime, and rose fizz. The most popular drink on the menu is the Divan-I-Hafiz, made with fresh watermelon, fresh green apple juice, jasmine tea, blackberries, cinnamon, and almond.

Talea

The menu at Talea by Antonio Guida in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace is adorned with brief histories of the Americano, spritz, Bellini, and Negroni. The booze-free options offered reflect those classic Italian cocktails. There’s a Nogroni Bianco for 50 dirhams made with nonalcoholic gin, black tonic, grapefruit, and almond. Head Mixologist Alex Palamarchuk says the trend toward healthier living is clear to him—and that extends to the amount of alcohol people are drinking: “Nonalcoholic options are very, very important.” Equally as important is the way the drink looks. “Here in the Middle East, people like the show; they like the performance; they like if you do something in front of them,” Palamarchuk says. “A drink will catch someone’s eye, and the guest will say, ‘I want that, I don’t care what’s in it.’”

Sal

Before the Burj Khalifa rose from the sand and became the world’s tallest building, the Burj al Arab was indisputably Dubai’s most famous structure. The sail-shaped hotel calls itself “a global icon of Arabian luxury,” and that’s part of the reason why its assistant bar manager Pedro Cosme says people don’t bat an eye when charged 65 dirhams for a mocktail at Sal, one of the hotel’s eight opulent restaurant/lounge areas. The product quality is tightly controlled, and Cosme says staff will send back any ingredients delivered that aren’t up to standards, such as oranges that are too acidic. “We have bartenders with a trained palate and make them try everything, every day,” he says. One of the most popular drinks, Light My Fire, is made with shicimi togarashi—Japanese seven spice blend—raspberries, lychee, cranberries, pimento essence, and lime.

Amazonico

Amazonico, a Latin American restaurant in Dubai’s financial district, recently revamped its menu to more prominently feature its nonalcoholic drink options. The cocktails come in funky custom glassware, such as the bestselling Jaguarete, a mix of papaya, tangerine, salted cashew, Perrier and Botan spirits that’s served in the sculpted head of a jaguar. Nonalcoholic and alcoholic drinks are served in identical glassware. Bartender Serhii Kulikov says having nonalcoholic versions make them accessible to anyone, regardless of age or religion. “Sometimes we have guests coming and showing an Instagram picture and like, ‘I want this,’ without even knowing what’s inside,” he says. The intoxicating version of the Peacock Spritz—with Ketel One vodka, Aperol, passion fruit, lemon, and Champagne—would cost 115 dirhams, while the nonalcoholic version costs 70 dirhams. Guests don’t blink at the price, Kulikov says. It was important to perfect the menu before a planned expansion to Saudi Arabia, Kulikov says.

