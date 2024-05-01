FanDuel Owner Is the Latest to Ditch UK Listing for the US

(Bloomberg) -- FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment Plc. is set to switch its primary listing from London to New York later in May, after shareholders voted to approve the move during an annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The decision is a major blow to the UK, which has seen a number of companies opting out of its stock exchange.

“We now anticipate that we will shift our prime listing to the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the month,” Flutter Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson told reporters in Dublin on Wednesday, adding that the company saw the US as “our natural home.”

The betting group first floated changing its primary listing from London to the New York Stock Exchange in January, shortly after launching a secondary listing in the US.

A number companies have quit, or threatened to quit, the UK’s stock exchange in recent years, with chief executives citing deeper capital markets, higher valuations and better executive pay as reasons to move. British drugmaker Indivior Plc said it would pursue a listing in New York this summer, Irish building materials company CRH Plc moved its primary listing to New York from London last September and the UK government notably failed to to convince Arm Holdings to pick London over Nasdaq.

The US is also a growing market for Europe’s betting companies, which face increasingly strict regulation on gambling in markets such as the UK and the Netherlands. Sports betting is currently legal in a majority of US states.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.