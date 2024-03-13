(Bloomberg) -- Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment Plc has left UK betting rival Entain Plc trailing on the stock market over the past year, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts don’t see that changing any time soon.

The broker upgraded Flutter to overweight on Wednesday, pinning its optimism on the firm’s strong position in the fast-growing US gambling market, where its FanDuel brand has about a 30% share. At the same time, analysts including Estelle Weingrod downgraded Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain to neutral, saying the company “will need more time (and investments) to turn its overall trading and profitability momentum around.”

While Flutter shares have gained 27% in the past year, spurred by optimism over US growth prospects, Entain has headed in the opposite direction. The stock has fallen 37% in the same period, weighed down by regulatory pressures in the UK and Netherlands, fading hopes of a takeover and the departure of its chief executive.

“Flutter comes with a strong moat,” Weingrod wrote in a note Wednesday, pointing to its leading product, scale and brand. This “continues to reinforce its positioning despite increased competitive intensity (especially in the US) and ongoing regulatory headwinds,” she said.

A listing on the New York Stock Exchange, seen as a likelihood toward the middle of the year, would also serve to widen Flutter’s investor base, Weingrod said.

--With assistance from Henry Ren.

