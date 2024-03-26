(Bloomberg) -- Gambling group Flutter Entertainment Plc said earnings in the US may more than triple this year as the FanDuel owner continues to expand its American sports betting business.

US adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will grow 206% at the midpoint of its forecast of $635 million to $785 million, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. US sales are expected to grow 36% at the midpoint of the company’s forecast of $5.8 billion to $6.2 billion.

The US is a crucial market for London-listed Flutter. It became the Irish gambling company’s biggest market in 2022 following a broad move in the US to legalize sports betting. The company said in January that the US is now the “optimal location” for its primary stock market listing and the stock began trading in New York in January.

“I’ve been speaking to both shareholders and prospective new shareholders, we’ve had very strong support from all participants,” Flutter Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson said in an interview on Tuesday. Investors will vote on the move in May.

These results were the company’s first set of earnings reported in US dollars and according to generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, as opposed to the international financial reporting standards, or IFRS, commonly used in the UK.

Overall revenue is predicted to grow 18% this year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will grow about 30% at the midpoint of its outlook, the company said. Revenue had grown about 25% to $11.8 billion in 2023 and adjusted Ebitda rose about 45% to $1.87 billion, the company said.

Flutter’s shares have surged in recent months as its position in the fast-growing market supported sales growth. The stock rose 2.8% to 17,765 pence at 8:22 a.m. in London trading and have gained 28% this year.

Flutter’s move is set to be the latest in a string of high-profile losses for the London Stock Exchange, joining other companies like Cambridge-based chip designer Arm which listed in New York in its 2023 initial public offering.

