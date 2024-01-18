(Bloomberg) -- Gambling group Flutter Entertainment Plc, which owns FanDuel, jumped as much as 11% — the most in 17 months — after grabbing market share in the year’s most active quarter for sport betting.

Flutter said FanDuel had 43% gross revenue market share in the fourth quarter, with its casino product gaining 5% market share on the previous year. Goodbody analyst David Brohan called the increased customer base “impressive” given the launch of a competitor, ESPN Bet, during the period.

Fourth-quarter revenues were roughly in line with analysts’ estimates, following a run of sporting results which favored bettors over the company. Group revenue was £2.67 billion ($3.39 billion) in the quarter, against the £2.68 billion average estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. In the US, Flutter posted sales of £1.14 billion against an expected £1.11 billion.

“While sports results were very customer friendly, particularly on the NFL in November, the underlying momentum in the business remains very strong heading into 2024,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson said in a statement, adding that “FanDuel Casino went from strength to strength.”

Shares rose 8.8% to 14,360 pence in London trading at 8:21 a.m., after earlier touching 14,675 pence, and have risen 18% in the last 12 months.

Flutter reported the results ahead of a plan to sell shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 29, to capitalize on soaring activity in the market. The results showed the business grew its average monthly player base by 38% in the year ended 31 December to 3.2 million.

