(Bloomberg) -- FanDuel’s first Super Bowl ad will feature a live field goal kicked by former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, an attention-grabbing move aimed at extending its lead in the US sports betting market.

Super Bowl commercials are usually produced well in advance of the big game. FanDuel will take the unusual step of having Gronkowski, who was a tight end, not a kicker, try a field goal during a live TV commercial in the third quarter. If he succeeds, customers who placed a Super Bowl bet with FanDuel can win a share of $10 million in free bets the company is offering.

This year’s Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 12, arrives after Wall Street cooled on the sports betting industry. Share prices have tumbled and investors are demanding profits from sportsbooks after they spent years losing money on big ad campaigns and promotional offers to attract customers. Many operators have cut back on their spending.

FanDuel, owned by the Irish bookmaker Flutter Entertainment Plc., is the industry leader, having captured about 40% of the US sports betting market, according to the research firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. Its nearest rival, DraftKings Inc., also plans to advertise during the Super Bowl next month, with a spot featuring comedian Kevin Hart.

FanDuel’s live ad during the big game is part of a marketing campaign that will air throughout the NFL playoffs and include Gronkowski training with famous NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri.

By running ads in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, FanDuel is hoping to attract customers who will sign up to bet on the game, which is the biggest event of the year for sportsbooks.

“When we got presented with the idea to do a live spot with something on the line for everyone in the market, we jumped at it,” said Andrew Sneyd, FanDuel’s executive vice president of marketing.

FanDuel chose this year to buy its first Super Bowl commercial because more states have legalized sports betting, Sneyd said. FanDuel offers online sports betting in 18 states, including Ohio, which began taking legal wagers this month.

FanDuel executives have told investors that they can acquire customers more efficiently than rivals and they expect profitability for the full year 2023.

The Super Bowl is the most-watched TV event, routinely drawing over 100 million viewers. Commercial time doesn’t come cheap. This year’s broadcast host, Fox Corp., set a record, selling spots in excess of $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime.

