FanDuel Will Add More Niche Sports to Its TV Network for Betting

(Bloomberg) -- FanDuel is considering expanding the lineup of live sports on its new TV network, seeking to spur interest in betting on less-followed games and matches.

The No. 1 US sports betting app, a division of Ireland’s Flutter Entertainment Plc, is interested in acquiring “under-loved sports” and airing them on its newly rebranded FanDuel TV network, Chief Commercial Officer Mike Raffensperger said during an investor presentation Wednesday.

Fans can watch and bet on games from such leagues, which may have trouble reaching distribution agreements with traditional media companies, he said.

FanDuel TV, and its related FanDuel+ streaming service, plan to air more than 3,000 hours of live sports, including international basketball games from Australia and China, as part of a licensing agreement with Sportradar Group AG.

A slide during the presentation said more sports would be coming soon.

In September, FanDuel introduced the new TV network and streaming service, rebranding what was formerly a horse-racing channel called TVG. Raffensperger said FanDuel launched the channel with a broader focus because it saw a “virtuous circle” between live sports and betting.

The sports media business is changing rapidly. Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have begun airing baseball and football on their streaming services, creating new competition for traditional TV networks and bidding up the prices. Traditional broadcasters, such as Fox Corp. and Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN, have created more betting-themed programming, as a way of drawing in more viewers.

