(Bloomberg) -- Fantasy sports site FanDuel won its appeal in a New York case brought by former founders, early investors and employees who claimed they were cheated out of the proceeds of its 2018 merger with Irish bookmaker Flutter Entertainment Plc.

A state appeals court in Manhattan said Thursday that the FanDuel shareholders, led by Nigel Eccles, the site’s co-founder and first CEO, failed to make a valid legal claim against the company under the law of Scotland, where FanDuel is incorporated, and ordered the claims dismissed. A five-judge panel of the court said that under Scottish law, directors have fiduciary duties to the company but not to shareholders.

The FanDuel shareholders had claimed that private equity firms Shamrock Capital Advisors LLC and KKR & Co. Inc. and others artificially lowered FanDuel’s valuation to keep them from benefiting from the merger with Paddy Power Betfair Plc, which later became Flutter.

“This is a sweeping victory for our client which confirms that the transaction was fundamentally fair and the proceeds were appropriately distributed,” said Mark Kirsch, a partner with the firm King & Spalding who represents FanDuel and its board of directors.

Lawyers for the claimants didn’t immediately respond to emails sent outside of regular business hours seeking comment on the ruling.

Eccles and three other founders sued over the merger in Scotland in July 2018, but later dropped that suit.

FanDuel first offered daily fantasy sports in 2009. The complaint says that in 2017, the company was valued at $1.2 billion as part of a proposed merger with rival DraftKings. According to the FanDuel shareholders, the company’s board kept the value at a “sham” price below $559 million to avoid having to pay them.

They claimed FanDuel became immediately more valuable eight days before the board approved the merger, in May 2018, when the US Supreme Court invalidated a federal law barring states from allowing sports gambling.

“Defendants walked away with shares worth billions and plaintiffs were left with nothing,” they said in their complaint.

FanDuel claimed the valuation was due to the company’s poor financial condition at the time of the deal.

The case is Eccles v. Shamrock Capital Advisors LLC, 2022-00855, NY State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Dep’t.

