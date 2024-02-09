(Bloomberg) -- District Attorney Fani Willis began a romantic relationship with the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election-conspiracy case against Donald Trump before she hired him in 2021, a co-defendant of the former president claimed, contradicting her assertion that the affair started in 2022.

The claim was made Friday in a court filing by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, who accuses Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, and special prosecutor Nathan Wade of having an improper secret romance. Roman claims that taxpayers have paid Wade more than $650,000, and Willis benefited by taking trips with him. Roman wants a judge to dismiss racketeering charges against Trump and others, or remove Willis, Roman and the DA’s office from the case.

In a Feb. 2 court filing, Willis admitted she’s had a “personal relationship” with Wade, but denied they engaged in any misconduct, an assertion that he also made in an affidavit. Roman attorney Ashleigh Merchant seeks to use a Feb. 15 court hearing to show that Willis was lying. One of the witnesses she would call is Terrence Bradley, a lawyer who practiced with Wade and had represented him in his ongoing divorce, Merchant wrote.

“Bradley has non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began prior to Willis being sworn as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in January 2021,” according to the filing. “Bradley can confirm that Willis contracted with Wade after Wade and Willis began a romantic relationship, thus rebutting Wade’s claim in his affidavit that they did not start dating until 2022.”

Merchant wrote that several issues must be resolved to determine whether Willis and Wade should be disqualified.

“Did Willis and/or Wade receive a personal interest or stake in Mr. Roman’s prosecution?” according to the filing. “Since Wade denied being in a personal relationship with Willis until after his appointment and has denied cohabiting with Willis, these contentions will need to be disproven. These issues address whether, and to what extent, Willis received personal benefits from monies she paid Wade for his work as a special prosecutor.”

Willis has asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to block subpoenas seeking her testimony, as well as that of Wade, Bradley and others.

“The indiscriminate breadth with which defendant Roman has sought to secure testimony from District Attorney employees is troubling, and suggests an eye toward public narrative as opposed to legal remedy,” the DA’s office said in a Feb. 7 filing.

Wade said in his affidavit filed on Feb. 2: “In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship.” He added: “No funds paid to me in compensation for my role as special prosecutor have been shared with or provided to District Attorney Willis.”

The “personal relationship” has never involved “direct or indirect financial benefit to Willis,” they have no shared financial accounts, and they have never lived together, according to the DA’s filing. When they travel together, the cost is “divided roughly evenly between the two, with neither being primarily responsible for expenses of the other.”

In Friday’s filing, Merchant said Wade’s assertion that the relationship didn’t start until 2022 is “patently false.”

Speculation about Willis’s relationship with Wade fueled a scandal that grew as she refused to comment beyond a Jan. 14 church speech when she said she was “flawed” and her critics were “playing the race card.” Willis, an elected Democrat, brought one of four criminal cases against Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to face Joe Biden again.

