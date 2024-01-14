(Bloomberg) -- Embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took to a church pulpit Sunday to break her silence about an explosive court filing alleging she had a romantic relationship with a special counsel she hired to help lead the election interference prosecution of Donald Trump.

Willis spoke at Atlanta’s Big Bethel AME Church, defending the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, as a “superstar, a great friend and a great lawyer.” While Willis didn’t refer to Wade by name, the comments were her first since a Jan. 8 filing by a Trump co-defendant, Michael Roman, which claimed she improperly hired the private attorney, paying him more than $650,000 over two years while taking joint vacations in California, Florida and the Caribbean.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Willis, an elected Democrat who earned a national following shortly after taking office in 2021. She investigated Trump for two-and-a-half years, securing a racketeering indictment of the former president and 18 others. Now, Roman wants a judge to dismiss the indictment, or at least remove Willis, Wade and the DA’s office from the case over their “improper, clandestine personal relationship.”

Willis still must respond in court, and the judge won’t rule for weeks. It’s unclear if he’ll dismiss the case, one of four indictments Trump faces as he seeks the Republican nomination to challenge President Joe Biden for the White House.

Read more: Trump Judge Says He’ll Hold Hearing on Fani Willis Affair Claims

The district attorney said Wade is one of three private attorneys she hired to help her build the case. They have secured four guilty pleas by co-defendants.

“All three of these special counsels are superstars,” said Willis, calling it a team “that wins, wins and wins.”

While steering clear of the ethical questions about her conduct, Willis sought to win support and sympathy from the 250 worshipers gathered for an annual commemoration of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., a native of Atlanta.

“I hope that this week, I don’t look like what I’ve been through,” Willis said. “I was at a really low point. I’m as flawed as they come.”

Describing herself as a “hard-headed, flawed, imperfect servant,” she drew comparisons between her work and that of King, saying he was ordinary and imperfect, often vilified and saddened.

“He overcame those things and he changed the entire world,” Willis said in a 35-minute speech. “God is using ordinary people to do extraordinary things.”

A 52-year-old divorced mother of two adult daughters, she described “the loneliness” of being a rare Black woman serving as a big city district attorney. Willis has also been targeted with death threats and racist slurs, she said, adding that she received a call over the Christmas holiday that led her to falsely believe one of her daughters had been killed.

“I now think it’s not normal if I don’t have two death threats a week,” she said.

More than once, Willis paused as she teared up, overcome with emotion.

“The journey is ugly,” she said, adding: “You must answer the call.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.