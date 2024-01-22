(Bloomberg) -- A Georgia judge deferred a decision on whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must testify in the divorce case of an attorney she hired for the election-conspiracy case against Donald Trump, which has fueled a scandal that could undermine the high-stakes prosecution.

The ruling came Monday in Cobb County Superior Court, where Nathan Wade filed for divorce in 2021, a day after Willis hired him as a special prosecutor to manage the two-and-a-half-year investigation that led to the racketeering indictment of Trump and 18 others.

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman has accused Wade of having a secret romance with Willis, taking vacations with her, and earning more than $650,000 in the past two years. Roman has asked the judge in the criminal case to remove Willis and Wade.

Wade’s estranged wife, Joycelyn, has also accused Willis of having an affair with her husband, and she subpoenaed the district attorney to testify Tuesday in Marietta, Georgia, just north of Atlanta. Willis filed an emergency motion on Jan. 19 to halt the subpoena, claiming it was an attempt to harass and intimidate her.

The next day, Joycelyn Wade responded with a legal filing claiming Willis should testify because she has unique knowledge of Wade’s finances and marriage, including that Wade bought plane tickets to travel with her to Miami and San Francisco.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson ruled that he will block Willis’ testimony until after Wade first gives a sworn deposition in the case. The judge said he can then decide if Willis has unique information to help determine what matters in the case: how to divide the marital assets; how much Wade owes in alimony; and what the attorneys deserve in fees.

“It seems to me that Mr. Wade would be the best source of information on what his income has been, how he’s been spending it and whether he’s been engaged in an extramarital affair,” Thompson ruled in a hearing broadcast on YouTube.

The judge also agreed to a request to publicly release documents in the case, which have been under seal since early 2022.

