Fannie, Freddie Hire Financial Advisers for Exiting U.S. Control

(Bloomberg) -- Fannie Mae hired Morgan Stanley to advise the mortgage giant on its eventual exit from U.S. control, while Freddie Mac retained JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Wall Street firms will assist Fannie and Freddie on developing and implementing plans to build up their capital buffers. Fannie and Freddie announced the hires in Monday statements.

