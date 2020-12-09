(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to consider the fate of a lawsuit that could mean billions of dollars for shareholders of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and affect the push to end federal control of the mortgage giants.

In a 90-minute argument Wednesday, the justices will consider whether investors can challenge the 2012 agreements that let the government collect more than $300 billion in profits from Fannie and Freddie. A ruling in investors’ favor would give them a chance to collect a massive settlement.

The case will shape the future of two companies that keep the U.S. housing market humming. The government sponsored enterprises buy mortgages from lenders and package them into bonds that are sold with guarantees of interest and principal.

“This is an incredibly important case, not just for GSE shareholders but for the broader economy, given its potential to alter the mortgage policy landscape,” said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research for Compass Point Research & Trading.

The court is scheduled to rule in the cases by late June.

The federal government seized Fannie and Freddie during the 2008 financial crisis and put them into conservatorship under the control of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The companies were eventually injected with $187.5 billion in U.S. aid.

As part of the bailout, the Treasury Department received warrants to acquire nearly 80% of the companies’ common stock, as well as a new class of “senior” preferred stock that paid a 10% dividend.

Treasury and the FHFA amended the terms in August 2012, changing the dividend to a variable payment equal to the companies’ entire net worth over a certain threshold. When the companies had losses, they wouldn’t owe a dividend.

Suing Investors

At the time the Obama administration announced the change, officials touted it as a way of winding down Fannie and Freddie. Some Republicans argued that it would cement the companies at the center of the housing-finance system.

Fannie and Freddie reported giant profits immediately after the amendment, and hedge funds that had bought legacy shares at a steep discount cried foul, claiming that the earnings should have stayed at the companies. The investors eventually sued in several courts under myriad legal theories.

At the Supreme Court, the three suing investors are pressing multiple lines of argument, angling to have at least one survive so the case can move forward.

In an argument that prevailed at a splintered federal appeals court, the investors said the FHFA exceeded its authority when it struck the disputed agreements.

“FHFA abandoned its conservatorship mission when it imposed the net worth sweep,” the investors told the Supreme Court in a legal filing. “The net worth sweep has caused the Companies to turn over the entire net value of those assets to a single shareholder -- Treasury -- every quarter.”

Trump Stance

The Trump administration, which is defending the profit sweep, contends that the 2008 law that created the FHFA precludes lawsuits that challenge the arrangement. The law bars courts from doing anything to “restrain or affect the exercise of powers or functions of the agency as a conservator.”

The administration also argues that a separate provision in the 2008 law eliminated the right of shareholders to sue on behalf of their companies.

The investors separately argue that the FHFA suffers from a fatal constitutional flaw -- a provision in the 2008 law that says the director can be fired only for cause. They say that protection gives the agency an unconstitutional level of independence from the president, and that the court should respond by eliminating the sweep.

“When a federal official acts without constitutional authority, vacatur of the official’s action is the appropriate remedy,” the investors argued.

The Supreme Court in June tossed out a similar protection for the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau but stopped short of abolishing the agency or invaliding the document demand at the center of that fight. The Trump administration says the court should adopt a similar approach in the FHFA case.

Ironically, a ruling backing the administration’s approach could make it easier for President-elect Joe Biden to replace Mark Calabria, the FHFA’s Trump-appointed director. Calabria has championed efforts to end U.S. control of Fannie and Freddie.

Calabria has said he wants Fannie and Freddie to raise capital from the private market as soon as next year. But that task could be difficult while the government owns $222 billion in senior preferred stock.

Some investors say that to hurry the process, the government could settle the lawsuit by reducing or eliminating its senior preferred stock ownership, a decision that would be more politically palatable if the Supreme Court indicated the government might ultimately lose its case.

The cases are Collins v. Mnuchin, 19-422, and Mnuchin v. Collins, 19-563.

