(Bloomberg) -- Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac regulator Mel Watt created an “unsafe” work environment by engaging in years of sexual harassment, the female subordinate who has said he mistreated her told lawmakers Thursday.

Simone Grimes, a senior adviser at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, described feeling “uncomfortable” and “vulnerable” whenever she met with Watt to discuss her pay. She also said her experience shows that the system put in place to protect victims is “hostile” and seriously “flawed.”

“I felt extraordinarily uncomfortable and unsafe," Grimes said when describing how Watt -- the FHFA director -- would insist on meeting with her privately in "unusual" locations to discuss her career.

Watt, who is scheduled to testify later Thursday, has denied wrongdoing. An appointee of former President Barack Obama, Watt’s term expires in January.

Grimes’s appearance before the House Financial Services Committee came on the same day that the Senate was absorbed with its own examination into misconduct allegations: the testimonies of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who has accused him of sexual assault. The dueling hearings crystallized that the #MeToo movement that has swept through the business community is now firmly capturing Washington’s attention, as well.

Grimes told lawmakers that she started recording her interactions with Watt to document the abuse. In one recording, heard by Bloomberg, Watt acknowledges that Grimes refused his advances “much to my disappointment.”

“I’m guilty of having an attraction to you, that is true,” Watt said in November 2016, according to the recording. “What I’ve talked to you about up to this point has nothing to do with either your beauty or my feelings. But I can’t eliminate the feelings or the beauty.”

Grimes also told lawmakers Thursday that when she raised formal complaints related to the harassment and for not receiving what she thought was fair pay, she was subject to "bullying" and "public shaming.” Grimes asserted that an investigation by the FHFA inspector general’s office into her allegations hasn’t been conducted fairly.

FHFA Inspector General Laura Wertheimer, also testifying before the congressional panel Thursday, defended her office’s independence. She told lawmakers that “there seems to be significant misunderstandings about our work.”

In a Thursday statement, the FHFA said it “takes allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment very seriously.” The regulator noted that, in addition to the inspector general probe, two other investigations are being conducted into Grimes’s claims.

Representative Jeb Hensarling, the Republican chairman of the financial services panel, said that Grimes’s accusations illustrate that there is a lack of oversight at the FHFA and that his committee will continue to investigate.

“There is something amiss at FHFA and this committee has to get to the bottom of it," Hensarling said. He added that the agency is in “dire need of oversight.”

