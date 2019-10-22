Fannie Watchdog Willing to Wipe Out Shareholders If Necessary

(Bloomberg) -- Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s regulator said he would be willing take steps that would wipe out shareholders of the mortgage giants if circumstances called for it.

“I work for the taxpayers,” Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria said Tuesday at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Trump administration’s proposal for ending U.S. control of the companies.

Calabria was responding to questions from Representative Bill Foster, an Illinois Democrat, about whether hedge funds including Paulson & Co. stood to reap windfalls under the plan released by the Treasury Department last month. He said that while it isn’t his objective to wipe out or enrich shareholders, he will do what’s needed to ensure taxpayers don’t have to bail out the companies again.

Billionaire John Paulson’s firm is among a group of hedge funds that have been fighting for years to end the net-worth sweep that sends all Fannie and Freddie profits to Treasury. Shares have rallied this past year on optimism that the Trump administration will move to end that policy.

Fannie and Freddie have been under U.S. conservatorship since 2008, when they were seized as the mortgage market imploded. Treasury’s proposal suggests dozens of reforms to protect against another housing crash, shrinking their dominant market shares and creating new competitors to the two companies, which backstop about $5 trillion of home loans.

